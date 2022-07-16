OpenCore Legacy Patcher

# What is OpenCore?

OpenCore is a sophisticated boot loader used to inject and patch data in memory, instead of on disk. This means that we're able to achieve a near-native experience on many unsupported Macs.

# How do I get started?

  1. The first step of ensuring whether your model is supported is by checking the Supported Models page.

  2. Download and build macOS Installer

  3. Run the OpenCore-Patcher.app

  4. Reboot and boot OpenCore

Supported Models