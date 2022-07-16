# What is OpenCore?
OpenCore is a sophisticated boot loader used to inject and patch data in memory, instead of on disk. This means that we're able to achieve a near-native experience on many unsupported Macs.
- We recommend viewing the OpenCore Patcher Terminology Page if you have questions.
- For troubleshooting, join the OpenCore Patcher Paradise Discord Server (opens new window) and see our Troubleshooting Page.
# How do I get started?
The first step of ensuring whether your model is supported is by checking the Supported Models page.